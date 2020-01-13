Spike O’Sullivan reacts to Jaime Munguia defeat

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan was down but not out after his defeat to Jaime Munguia on Saturday night.

The Cork fighter showed plenty of heart and courage against a fighter being built for stardom during the first DAZN headline fight of 2020, but despite testing the Mexican in part couldn’t register what would have been a career best win.

O’Sullivan was game and did have success in the first half of the fight but his corner threw in the towel when he was under pressure from the big 23-year-old in the eleventh round.

Speaking after the bout the 35-year-old was disappointed with the outcome, but seemed content he had given his all and lost to the better, younger and fresher man.

“I feel disappointed,” said O’Sullivan in the aftermath.

“I was hoping I could win, but I guess I wasn’t good enough to take him down. I just want to go home, spend time with my family and rest. I’ve been away for too long and I think it’s time for me to go and enjoy some time with them. I have made a great sacrifice for this fight, but it’s OK.”



Spike initially looked upset the fight was stopped. The proud puncher would have like to have gone the distance at the very least, but eventually accepted Pascal Collins decision.

“A fighter always wants to fight on, but sometimes you’re too brave for your own good,” he added.

Spike’s next move remains to be seen, but retirement wasn’t mentioned post the reverse.

The Cork man will most likely return to light middleweight where he will feel he can do damage at world level.

The reverse was ‘Spike’s’ fourth as a pro, but all have come at middleweight and against names in Billy Joe Saunders, Chris Eubank Jr, David Lemieux and now Munguia.