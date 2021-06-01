Back to business in Belgium as Spike O’Sullivan’s world title talk picks up

Spike O’Sullivan could be back out in Belgium as early as next month.

The Cork fighter fought for the first time since his January 2020 defeat to Jaime Munguia on a 12Rounds Promotions card in Liege on Saturday.

‘Spike’ out pointed durable and survival savy Georgian Nodar Robakidze over six rounds on a card that also hosted Thomas Carty’s debut.

The big punching Murphys Boxing and Golden Boy fighter was hoping to secure an early finish but upon reflection was content to get six rounds under his belt.

“I’m not sure what the scores were, but it was a unanimous decision; all three judges went with me. I felt comfortable in there,” said O’Sullivan.

“This was a comeback fight for me, and while my man wasn’t too bad, he was negative. He had a good defence. I was happy enough with my performance, just a routine win and glad to get it out of the way, to tell the truth.

“I haven’t fought in over a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s good to get rid of the ring rust. I’m delighted to get back in there and win.”

Speaking before Saturday’s win, the 36-year-old revealed there had been talks of world title eliminators as well as ranking title fights -and he hoped one or the other was in his immediate future.

Speaking after the victory on the weekend, the Mahon man said Golden Boy have mentioned a world title fight. Considering the Rebel county puncher isn’t ranked with any of the governing bodies at light-middleweight as of yet, a world tilt doesn’t look immediately likely but a fight to take him a step closer could be next.

12Rounds Ryad Merhy defends his world cruiserweight title in Belgium on 17th of July, Spike may appear there and if UFC Fight Pass are involved could get a high profile fight.

“There’s been talk from Golden Boy about fighting for a world title, and I could come back out here again in July for a world title fight.

“The promotional company for tonight, they have a world champion [assumedly Ryad Merhy who challenges Kevin Lerena for IBO and WBA ‘regular’ titles on July 17th], and I might me fight on the undercard of that, all depends on what’s happening with Golden Boy.”