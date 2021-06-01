Mixed emotions for Thomas Carty after debut win

Thomas Carty doubled up on the ‘verys’ when describing how disappointed he was not to secure a knockout win in Belgium on Saturday night.

The Dublin heavy has enough fight game intelligence to understand his debut couldn’t have gone much better. He got four good learning rounds against a tough, fit, and survival savvy opponent, maximizing learning and conditioning while winning well in the process.

However, his primal big man instinct won’t allow him to rejoice fully in the dominant points win.

Carty wanted to start with a bang and is disappointed he didn’t get Richard Pkhakadze out of there inside the distance as a result.

“I knew this question was coming,” smiles Carty when asked about the stoppage.

“I’m very very disappointed in myself not to get the finish but at the same time really happy with my performance. I thought I looked very calm composed and collected in there. It’s kind of 50-50 with myself, I’m conflicted. The guy was tough as nails, I landed some massive shots, which people commented on after, they could hear and see the shots that were landing. He was just tough and rugged, he’s not a bad fighter at all, to be honest. Still, I’d liked to have gotten him out of there.”

The lack of an early night is more a niggly annoyance than any dramatic negative. The young prospect is aware he performed well and knows it’s not always easy to blast defensive-minded opponents away, particularly when they come in shape.

“I still really really enjoyed the fight. I thought the guy was just in there to survive, he never really troubled me. I caught him with some nice shots, he tucked up and covered up well.

“I was conscious of not looking sloppy and not rushing things. I still landed some massive shots and he took them. He is one tough man, fair play to him. Overall I was happy with the performance as was everyone else, it was a clinical performance,” he adds before revealing coach Paschal Collins was more than happy with how things went.

“Paschal was very impressed he was delighted with my performance. I listened to what I was told to do. I worked on the inside a lot more than I’m used to and he was happy with that. I also tried a few things in there he was working with me on that aren’t part of my usual setup. He was happy I was able to take instruction and execute in the ring.”

The Muprhys Boxing big man enjoyed the sense of occasion and the spotlight that comes with a pro event – and is confident that will only increase as time progresses.

The Dubliner has been surprised with the volume of support he has received since officially turning over and can’t wait until that translates into a live audience.

“I really enjoyed the event and all around it. I just wish it could have been with fans. I can’t imagine what my first fight with fans is going to be like because you wouldn’t believe the amount of messages and support I have received. It’s just crazy and it’s reassuring and even humbling. Honestly, I didn’t think that many people were behind me and my god am I looking forward to my first fight in Ireland. I even think the support is that big that I’d bring big numbers abroad.”

This coming Monday, Carty joins Anthony Joshua in camp ahead of the heavyweight champion’s next title defence. It will also serve as perfect prep for the Celtic Warrior Gym fighters second pro outing, which should be announced soon.

“I hope to get out as soon as possible. I live the life, I’m not a drinker, I do everything right outside the gym and train really hard inside of it. I actually enjoy training and even when I am not training for a fight I’m training anyways, whether it’s lifting weights, running, cycling or swimming. I’m looking to get out ASAP. My team are working on my next fight as we speak, so hopefully, we can announce something soon.”

