Croc Coach Change – World Champ Lewis Crocker Switches Trainers

IBF welterweight World Champion Lewis Crocker has parted ways with trainer Billy Nelson.

The split comes less than four months after the Belfast fighter produced the defining performance of his career, defeating Paddy Donovan to claim the IBF crown with Nelson in his corner. That Windsor Park victory not only crowned Crocker a world champion but also represented the peak of a highly successful partnership that began in early 2023.

Under Nelson’s guidance, Crocker went a perfect eight fights unbeaten, while climbing steadily towards world level. Their run culminated in the dramatic Real Deal win, a result that reverberated around Irish boxing and cemented Crocker as a genuine force at 147lbs.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker with Coach Billy Nelson after his split Points Victory win

Confirmation of the split came via social media, with Scotland’s Nelson responding to questions about Crocker’s plans for 2026.

“Lewis has changed coaches,” Nelson wrote. “Lewis has moved on to a coach in London so I no longer know what going on with him, but I hope he gets a voluntary defence in front of his fans in Belfast.”

While neither party has gone into detail publicly, it’s understood the Belfast banger has linked up with Huzaifah Iqbal, who works out of Adam Booth’s renowned gym in Surrey, trains Kurt Walker and previously worked as part of Michael Conlan and Ryan Burnett’s teams. The move represents a return to familiar surroundings for Crocker, who previously spent time training at Booth’s gym during 2022.

The decision has raised eyebrows, given the level of success Crocker enjoyed under Nelson, a coach he has repeatedly credited with transforming both his boxing career and his life outside the ring. The timing, coming so soon after achieving world championship glory, makes the change all the more notable.

‘The Croc’ has yet to make the first defence of his IBF welterweight title but both a fight date and opponent confirmation are expected soon.