A Bout of Paramount Importance – Walsh Set for Mexican Test as Dana White Launches ‘New Era’

Callum Walsh is set for a bout of Paramount Importance.

The Cork light middleweight contender looks set to feature prominently on Zuffa Boxing’s Paramount+ debut.

‘King’ is expected to face Carlos Ocampo on the card scheduled for January 23.

The Mexican has 26 knockouts in 38 wins and two of his three defeats have come in interim world title fights against Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora and an IBF world title fight with Eroll Spence.

‘Chema,’ 30, has won his last three by knockout but against opponents he would be expected to beat. Still, he represents a test for the Freddie Roach-trained Irish fighter and is a good fight for what promises to be a high profile card.

Zuffa Boxing’s debut event, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, is said to be the launch of a new era for Dana White’s venture into boxing, coinciding with the UFC’s big weekend on the same platform.

It’s anticipated the Vegas fight night will kick off a 12-show-per-year schedule, potentially featuring Tom Loeffler’s fighters, chief of whom is Walsh.