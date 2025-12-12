Michael Conlan to Fight ‘Breakout Star’ in New York?

Michael Conlan looks set for a New York return.

Rumour and report suggest the Belfast super featherweight will fight in the Big Apple giving his following another St Patrick’s week party.

The team around Kevin Walsh have added credence to the reports, claiming they are in talks with Wasserman with regard to a March 14 clash with one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs.

The Broxton native is unbeaten in 19 fights and despite being slightly older than Ireland’s only ever male World Championship gold medal winner is seen as a breakout star.

Title wise he’s won the USA New England title and super featherweight and lightweight as well as picking up the WBC USA silver title earlier this year.

Having oiled off the rust with victory over Asif Khan in March and stopping Jack Bateson in front a large 3Arena crowd more recently, the Olympic medal winner was linked to glamour fights with former World Champions Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood, who will instead fight each other.

European featherweight champion Cristobal Llorente and his most recent challenger, Nathaniel Collins were other options being explored. However, it seems like Walsh, a fighter who makes sense stateside is next.

Conlan debuted in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day and fought their on the same date three times in total. It’s understood the 360 Promotions have the venue booked on March 17 for Callum Walsh, hence the two time world title challenger taking March 14.

If the fight does come to fruition it means two big Irish nights in New York on St Patrick’s week and plenty of undercard opputuinities for Irish talent.