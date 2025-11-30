Caoimhin Agyarko One Fight from World Title – Belfast the Desired Destination

Caoimhin Agyarko wants to bring his World Title eliminator to Belfast.

The popular Belfast boxer has moved a significant step closer to a world-title shot after being ordered to face Brandon Adams in an IBF light-middleweight final eliminator.

The sanctioning body has positioned the Belfast man and the Californian against one another, with the winner set to become the mandatory challenger for the belt currently held by Bakhram Murtazaliev. The Russian defends his title against England’s Josh Kelly in Newcastle on 31 January, and whoever emerges victorious from Agyarko–Adams will be next in line.

The where and when of the clash still have to be negotiated and if a deal can’t be reached by December 5 purse bids will be called.

‘Black Thunder’ is hopeful talks lead to the Belfast meeting.

Belfast, UK: Ishamel Davis v Caoimhín Agyarko, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“There has been no talk of where it will be just yet; hopefully, we can get it back in Belfast,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.



“That’s always the plan, to fight back home as much as possible.”

Matchroom have used Agyarko as support for Lewis Crocker and may view the eliminator as one that will fit on the undercard of the world champion’s first defence. Adams isn’t promotionally aligned, so will be open to offers.

Regardless of the venue, the former Holy Trinity amateur is just delighted to have been granted such an opportunity and believes it’s reward for hard work, run of form as well as his resilience in the adversities that can come with the business side of the sport.

“It was good news for once, so I was buzzing when I heard the news.

“It would mean a lot to secure a world title shot. It’s everything I’ve worked hard for since I was a kid. Now I’m just one fight away.

“I think winning that last fight has paid off, it’s moved me one step closer to achieving my dreams. It’s good to finally reap the rewards of my hard work.”

Agyarko admits he was surprides ot be placed in such a position by the IBF. The Belfast light middle had been making a WBA play only for the IBF to present him with a world title path.

“I hadn’t a clue it was coming,” he adds. “The plan was always to go down the WBA route as I’ve been ranked with them the longest, so I was quite surprised when my manager told me we have a final eliminator with the IBF.”

Agyarko hasn’t done his Adams homework just yet. He says he will study the American when the fight is officially made, although he doesn’t need a game plan to be confident of victory.

“I haven’t watched Adam. I honestly couldn’t tell you his fighting style. Once the fight is officially made ,I’ll study him. Control the controllable no point studying a fighter when the fight isn’t officially made.

“Even tho I haven’t watched him, I know the fight will play out like the last 18 fights.. I’ll find a way to win by any means necessary.”