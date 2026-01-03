Super to the Rescue – Darragh Foley Offers to Replace Paddy Donovan and Fight Liam Paro

Super to the rescue. Darragh Foley has offered his services to No Limit Boxing and Liam Paro.

The Dubliner says he is willing to save the day and fight the Australian on just two weeks’ notice.

Former world champion, Paro was due to fight Limerick Paddy Donovan in Brisbane on January 16, only for Andy Lee to pull the stylish southpaw out of the world title eliminator, as the recent world title challenger missed the majority of camp due to illness.

Australian-based ‘Super’ has offered an Irish southpaw alternative and made his availability known. One of the best fight sellers in the business did so in typically dramatic fashion, showing he is on weight.

The Sydney based Blanch native has called out Paro previously, mentioning the Aussie when he first signed with Matchroom.

The Sydney-based southpaw, with a history of stealing the spotlight both during fight week and on fight night, argues that, as an entertaining and well-supported name, he is perfectly placed to help Matchroom ‘crack’ Australia.

“It’s a natural fight,” he told Irish-boxing.com in 2022, “I’m the consensus number one at 140 in the country and he is probably number two, it’s him or that other shitebag, Stevie “Mr Nice Guy” Spark, who sold his spare rib to Tim Tsyzu for 120,000 Australian dollars.”

Speaking then Foley said if the fight was to be made, Paro would suffer the same fate as his managerial stablemate Miles Zalewski did in 2015.

“He has done well thus far. I can’t knock him, his management team have done a tremendous job picking his fights. However, his management team knows me only too well as the last time they flew me up to Queensland to face their undefeated prospect, he was rendered unconscious within a round, always a pleasure, so they are extremely wary of me and very rightly so. He ain’t ready for this!”