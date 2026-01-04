WATCH Unique Peirce O’Leary Homecoming Trailer

Pierce O’Leary rides into town in a boxing sense on March 14.

However, as an inner city horse enthusiast, the European Champion is well used to riding around town and did as much while promoting his homecoming.

‘Big Bang’ fights in Dublin for the first time in Dublin’s 3Arena on St Patrick’s week, when he fights Mark Chamberlin for the vacant IBO title.

It’s a huge moment for the big punching Queensberry star and a fight he believes will kick-start a long working relationship with his hometown.

If Dublin comes out in force and the Dublin Docklands graduate secures another win, it should pave the way for Ireland’s only reigning European Champion to become a Dublin regular.

Winning is something he can ensure by working in the gym and performing on the night. Selling tickets hasn’t been a problem to date but filling an arena means added promotional effort – and O’Leary seems aware of that.

He’s already recorded a promotional video and it’s a brilliant one that combines his two passions – boxing and horses- as well as captures his unique relationship with the inner city.