“Fighters Fight” – Paro Slams Paddy Donovan Withdrawal and Sets Sights on Lewis Crocker

Liam Paro has accused Paddy Donovan of running while claiming he is ready to chase down Lewis Crocker.

The Australian was due to face ‘The Real Deal’ in Brisbane on January 16, but was pulled out by coach Andy Lee after missing a large part of camp due to illness.

The former world champion has questioned the sick note and wonders if the Limierck southpaw ever wanted the fight.

A frustrated Brian Peters mentored Paro, says illness wouldn’t have stopped him from contesting the IBF world title eliminator.

“I’ve put in a full camp, flown world-level sparring over to prepare, and done everything right,” said Paro. “I was ready to put on a show in Brisbane. When it’s taken away this close, of course, it stings.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated. I was ready to go, and he pulled out, simple as that. I was prepared for the toughest version of Paddy Donovan, and now he’s gone.

“To be honest, it feels like he never wanted the smoke. He took forever to sign the contract and now pulls out with the flu. I’ve battled through training camps before with sickness, including for the Matias world title, but fighters fight.

“I was coming in fit, confident, and ready to make a statement, and maybe he saw that. He was just going to be a statistic on my record anyways. As frustrating as it is, that’s boxing. We stay in the gym grinding, and I know God always has a greater plan.”

Paro, who is expected to request that the IBF install him as mandatory for Belfast man Crocker’s world title, says his attention now turns to Ireland’s only reigning world champion.

“My focus hasn’t changed one bit. I’m coming for Lewis Crocker and the world title next. I will be a two-time and two-division champion. This is just a delay, not the destination. I’ll reset, stay sharp, and be ready for the world title next. I should not and cannot be denied.”