Former Foe Emerges as Front-Runner for Lewis Crocker Title Defence

Conah Walker has moved into Lewis Crocker pole and could win the race to challenge the Belfast man for his world title.

High-profile names such as Devin Haney and Keyshawn Davis have been mentioned as potential first defence opponents for Ireland’s only reigning male world champion, while Conor Benn and Walker’s managerial stablemate Jack Catterall have also been linked to the Holy Trinity graduate.

However, Matchroom promoter, Eddie Hearn says a rematch with Walker ‘makes perfect sense’.

The Belfast man first faced Walker in June 2024, winning an entertaining fight to step on the world title trail.

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

That victory laid the foundations for Crocker’s charge to world level over the following 12 months, culminating in IBF gold.



“Lewis needs to fight and if it’s not a big opportunity he will have a voluntary defence and I think Conah Walker would make perfect sense,” Hearn told The Ring.



“If we can make the Haney fight or a big fight with Davis we will look at it. But right now we’ve got to make a defence because time is running out.”



Manager Jamie Conlan has said the decision will ultimately be the world champions, but there is an element of time running out for a volunatary defence.



“We could lock in that fight against Walker right now. The first fight was one of the fights of the year. It was a very close fight.



“Obviously Lewis would have home advantage in Belfast. His confidence is sky high right now. For me, Walker has absolutely earned the right to fight for the world championship.”



