Cameron accuses Taylor of running and backs Serrano to beat Irish star

Chantelle Cameron has backed Amanda Serrano to defeat Katie Taylor while declaring the Irish Icon was the reason the trilogy hasn’t happened.

Cameron says she thought a third straight fight with the two-weight undisputed world champion was done deal and was ready to come to Dublin to fight on May 25.

The former world champion, who crossed the great British promotional divide when swapping Matchroom for Queensberry this week, said everyone involved bar Team Taylor wanted the return, thus she can only surmise the trailblazing star didn’t want to do it again.

“I don’t think Katie actually wants to fight me again,” Cameron said. “She had the chance and I thought the trilogy was signed and ready to go… I know that DAZN wanted the fight and everyone was keen for it. But Katie and her manager they had other plans and they didn’t want the fight.”

Taylor was keen for the third fight and called for it. There was a degree of upset a stadium couldn’t be delivered and her management team will argue they got tired of the prolonged talks between Cameron and Matchroom so explored other options.

That led to another rematch and possibly a bigger fight, certainly a bigger payday on a bigger platform.

Taylor will renew acquaintances with Serrano at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on July 20. The fight will be broadcast on Netflix and Taylor will pocket a purse in the region of six million.

Cameron says she would like to fight the winner, although she believes that will be the Brooklyn-raised Puerto Rican.

“If she pulls through Amanda Serrano, which I don’t think she actually will, then if Serrano is going to be undisputed champion, I’d love a chance to face her as well, another great fight.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Weigh In ahead of theirUndisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Speaking on their November clash, the English fighter revealed she has yet to watch it back, indicating it would hurt too much to do so.

“I’ve actually not watched it back yet, there’s a bit too much [bad] blood and I’m still frustrated from the fight. A lot of hugging and holding, headbutting,” Cameron added.

“I’ll watch it back at some point, but that’s when she stops running, and gives me that fight. “I feel like now, my worst fear in boxing was losing and I’ve had that loss and now it’s completely different. I feel like I just want to rip everyone’s head off. Anyone that’s in my way I’m coming for them and I’m going to get my belts back one way or another.”