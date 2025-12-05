National Championship Dates Confirmed

The IABA’s Central Council has confirmed the dates of the first 7 National Championships of 2026.

All below competitions will be boxed at the National Stadium Dublin. Central Council has held February free of competition for boxers BG1-J2 to enable applicable competition in Provincial Units.

2026 National Elite Championships

This competition, for Elite athletes aged 19 to 40 by year of birth in 2026, will take place:

January 9th, 10th and 11th, and January 16th and 17th.

The number of days boxed will be dependent on entries.

2026 National BG4, Junior 1 & Junior 2 Championships

These three championships will be boxed concurrently on the following dates:

March 6th, 7th and 8th, and March 13th, 14th and 15th.

The BG4 Championship is for boxers born in 2011.

The Junior 1 Championship is for boxers born 2010

The Junior 2 Championship is for boxers born 2009

2026 National BG 1, 2 & 3 Championships

These three championships will be boxed concurrently on the following dates:

April 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th.

The BG1 Championship is for boxers born in 2014

The BG2 Championship is for boxers born 2013

The BG3 Championship is for boxers born 2012