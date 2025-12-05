YouTube star Jake Paul vs former boxing world champion Anthony Joshua: 1xBet announces December’s most anticipated fight

YouTuber Jake Paul is facing the toughest test of his boxing career: on December 19 in Miami, he will step into the ring against former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. In this 1xBet review, we tell you everything you need to know about the fight.

The bout will be held at the Kaseya Center in an eight-round format, three minutes per round. The fighters will enter the ring wearing standard 10-ounce heavyweight gloves.

Paul comes into the clash with a 12-1 record. In his two most recent bouts, he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson – both times by unanimous decision. In an interview, the American admitted he didn’t knock out Iron Mike only because he didn’t want to cause unnecessary harm to the legend. Every new step Paul has taken in boxing has seemed crazy, but time after time, Jake has proven that he is not only a showman but also a high-level athlete. At the same time, Paul does not consider the clash with Joshua the limit of his potential: “When I beat Anthony, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.” (source: Al Jazeera)

Joshua has not stepped into the ring since his defeat to Daniel Dubois in September of last year, and a victory over Paul could bring him back into the spotlight. Additionally, he may receive new opportunities for major fights. AJ has already begun building excitement among fans and promised to “break the internet over Jake Paul’s face” – a quote he delivered after the bout announcement.



Fight predictions



UFC President Dana White believes it was a bad idea for Paul to challenge Joshua, and that people will tune in to see the American showman get knocked out. However, Tyson Fury disagrees. He thinks that Paul will actually win by knockout. By the way, the blogger has already apologised to British fans for the fact that on December 19, “Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep”.

Our experts consider Anthony Joshua the favourite of the fight. AJ is the former two-time unified WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight champion. He boasts 28 victories, 25 of which were by knockout. Joshua is close to his prime, while Paul has never competed for a world title and is significantly less experienced than his opponent. Can the Problem Child claim the status of an elite heavyweight, or will his media fairy tale break under Joshua’s punches?



