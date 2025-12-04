‘I Won’t Make That Mistake Again’ – McComb Ready to Turn Sheffield Scare Into Monaco Statement

Sean McComb insists the lesson he learned the hard way in Sheffield will be the difference-maker when he steps into one of world boxing’s most glamorous settings this weekend.

‘The Public Nuisance’ heads to Monaco’s Salle des Étoiles to face unbeaten local favourite Hugo Micallef, and while the bright lights and high stakes provide a stark contrast to his gritty must-win decision over Ben Crocker at the Park Community Arena, McComb says it was that night – and one moment in particular – that sharpened his mindset for the challenge ahead.

McComb was dropped in the opening round against the English fighter, a flash moment that would have rattled lesser fighters. Instead, it brought around real clarity.

“I immediately just gathered my thoughts and the first thing I thought of was, ‘I won’t make that mistake again. I won’t come out high again. I won’t be caught on the way out again,’” McComb told The Ring.

“When I got up onto my feet, I was not hurt one bit but it was a good knockdown. He caught me flush. I was surprised myself that there was no daze. There was no dizziness. I just gathered myself and thought, ‘I won’t make that mistake again’ and I don’t think I did.”

From that point, the Belfast fighter believes he boxed with control, poise, and increasing authority.

“I don’t think I really put a foot wrong after that. Each round, as it went on, I felt like I was growing into the fight. It was a new experience for me but I stayed very composed.”

That composure will be crucial in Monaco as he steps into enemy territory. Though ‘The Prince of Monaco’ brings experience, a genuine threat and the advantages that come with fighting at home. However, he has never been beyond eight rounds and has never faced a fighter with ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ ring craft.

“He probably boxed at a higher level than Ben in terms of amateur boxing… but when it comes to professional boxing, I don’t think he holds half the experience I have,” McComb said.

“It’s up to me now to just turn it on and really flick the switch on my performance… I’ve had a great camp.”