You couldn’t lace my boots – Cathal Crowley wants Cork-Kerry clash with Kevin Cronin

Cathal Crowley wants a Cork-Kerry meeting with Kevin Cronin – and is ready to insult his way to an all-Munster clash.

The Rebel County man took to social media to goad the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ post his victory over Serhii Kesendzov live on DAZN on Saturday night.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter questioned the level of opponent the Conlan Boxing fighter faced in Liverpool and said he would do ‘serious damage’ if they were to share a ring.

‘You couldn’t lace my boots. Stick to the journeymen and kickboxers. I’d do serious damage. I’ll fight you for the same purse Conlan Boxing paid that bum you just fought.”

It’s not the first time a fight between the pair has been mentioned.

Speaking after he’d gone eight rounds against Edgar Kemsky in Galway on St Patrick’s weekend, the Cork super middle said he had accepted an offer to fight his Munster rival for the Irish title in Kerry in the summer.

Cronin, who also fought that weekend, but in Boston, revealed he had an offer, explaining he’d been approached by a third party re the fight.

However, the former BUI Celtic and Irish title challenger at light heavyweight was insistent he never accepted the offer, stating he’d review it after Boston.

Cronin has since been linked to the trilogy fight with Jamie Morrissey and that appears to be the immediate path he’ll take.

Crowley’s ambition is admirable and he is in a division with enough names to make some very exciting fights.