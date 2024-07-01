Former World Champions praise rings in Brandon McCarthy ears as he closes in on fight #3

By Owain Comerford

Fresh off a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Ryan Schwartzberg three weeks ago, LA-based Kilkenny boxer, Brandon McCarthy (2-0-0) announced he’ll be returning to the ring on the 21st of August with ProBox TV.

The 16 Time National Champion is wasting no time, having just made his pro debut in March, McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com: “I definitely want to be staying busy in my early days, learning and growing with each fight” before following with “by the time I take the step up for titles I have that experience and regularly active as well

“I just signed a two year deal with ProBox TV, so I’ll be working on building my career with them” clearly hungry and determined to stay active McCarthy followed with “whenever they want me to fight, or whoever they want me to fight, I’m easy.”

Epitomising an ‘Anyone, Anytime, any place’ mentality, the fighting pride of North Kilkenny said “there’s nothing on an opponent yet, as I said I’m signed with ProBox and if you’ve seen their cards, there is no easy fights” before stating “I’m sure whoever I have next will be in to win, but I’ll do what I do best”

Reflecting on his previous win against an opponent who, albeit was technically levels below McCarthy, the former St Michael’s Athy man stated “it was great to get the 6 rounds in, that guy had 21 pro fights, these so called journeymen in the US don’t come to collect a paycheck, they come to cause an upset” following with “I knew what I was up against, and knew not to take anyone lightly.”

Seasoned and highly accoladed as an amateur, McCarthy was the receiver of high praise from former World Champions, Chris Algieri and Paulie Malignaggi, responding with “they can see the talent and hard work, so it’s great to hear that only 2 fights into my pro career”.

Brandon’s return to the ring will be exclusively streamed on ProBox TV, Irish fans can expect to watch the ‘Return of The Mac’ at around 1:00 AM Irish time on the 21st of August.