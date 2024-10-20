International rookie Louis Rooney shoots to European GOLD

In only his third ever international bout, Louis Rooney was crowned European gold medallist.

Rooney won the light-flyweight title at the European U22 Championships in Sofia.

The Star ABC man overame Azerbaijan’s Tural Sariyev in the 48kgs decider.

Rooney, a son of former Belfast boxing star Jimbo Rooney, made his international debut in his quarter-final win over Hovhannes Harutunyan of Armania.

Rooney upgraded to at least a silver when beating Csaba Zsigo from Hungary before getting the better of Sariyev.

The fleet-footed Rooney began well and took a clean sweep from the judges in the opening verse.

Although Sariyev got through with one right hand in the closing stages, Rooney had done enough. It was a similar story in the second with Rooney remaining in control, although the Polish judge sided with Sariyev.

The Azeri came on strong in the third and won the round across the board, but Rooney knew what was coming. As he went back to the blue corner, Rooney’s joyous punch of the corner post told it all.

Rooney was given victory on a 4-1 split with only the Polish judge giving Sariyev the nod.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club