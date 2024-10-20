International rookie Louis Rooney shoots to European GOLD
In only his third ever international bout, Louis Rooney was crowned European gold medallist.
Rooney won the light-flyweight title at the European U22 Championships in Sofia.
The Star ABC man overame Azerbaijan’s Tural Sariyev in the 48kgs decider.
Rooney, a son of former Belfast boxing star Jimbo Rooney, made his international debut in his quarter-final win over Hovhannes Harutunyan of Armania.
Rooney upgraded to at least a silver when beating Csaba Zsigo from Hungary before getting the better of Sariyev.
The fleet-footed Rooney began well and took a clean sweep from the judges in the opening verse.
Although Sariyev got through with one right hand in the closing stages, Rooney had done enough. It was a similar story in the second with Rooney remaining in control, although the Polish judge sided with Sariyev.
The Azeri came on strong in the third and won the round across the board, but Rooney knew what was coming. As he went back to the blue corner, Rooney’s joyous punch of the corner post told it all.
Rooney was given victory on a 4-1 split with only the Polish judge giving Sariyev the nod.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club