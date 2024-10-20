GOLD for Patsy Joyce to swell Irish delight in Sofia

Patsy Joyce blasted his way to bantamweight gold at the European U22 Championships in Sofia.

The Mullingar man overcame Aaron Cullen from Scotland in the 54kgs final.

Joyce could feel aggrieved that his victory came on a 4-1 split decision, a Croatian judge somehow – and should be asked how – giving the bout to Cullen 29-28 when his four peers were firmly, 30-27, the way of Joyce.

It will hardly bother the Olympic BC ace as he will return to Ireland clutching a golden nugget,.

The 2022 European Youth bronze medallist shot to the podium again this week after victories over Estonia’s Allan Morozov and Dymtro Kolisnichenko from Ukraine.

The stylish Joyce joined Louis Rooney and Lisa O’Rourke in earning gold from these Championships.

Two years ago, Joyce left the European Youth Championships, also in Sofia, with a bronze, while his World Youth bid the same year were ended by Vishvanath Sureshvish from Spain. Then, Joyce looked to be heading for a 3-2 split win only for a bout review to halt his march,

Here, Joyce never looked in danger as he deservedly took the initiative against Cullen.

Ireland leave Sofia with golds for Joyce, Rooney and O’Rourke, while Carleigh Irving has a silver and Robyn Kelly, Clepson dos Santos, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh took bronze.