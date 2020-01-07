Quick turnaround for Quigley – Golden Boy secures January fight date

Jason Quigley [17(13)-1(1)] will make a quick fire return to action later this month.

Golden Boy Promotions middleweight Quigley will trade leather at The OC Hangar in Costa Mesa, California as early as January 23.

It’s a quick turn around for the popular Donegal operator who was last seen in the ring defeating Abraham Cordero in California as recent as December 5.

Quigley stopped the Mexican within three in his first fight under the guidance of new coach Andy Lee.

It was also the 28-year-old’s first victory since his upset reverse to Tureano Johnson and a win that put him back on big fight track.

Speaking before the bout former middleweight champion of the world and now coach to Quigley and Paddy Donovan, Lee was suggesting a step back up in fringe world level once victory was secured in December.

No opponent has been confirmed for the late January return, but with such a short turn around it’s unlikely Quigley will be in big fight action.

His first ever pro fight before March will most likely be a passable test and will be used as another fight and camp to learn under Lee.

Secure back to back wins and Quigley will be primed to take advantage for the increasing clamour for Irish fighters around St Patrick’s Day. The middleweight may get high profile breakthrough fight in March.

Photo credit Valentin Romero