‘I’m Next’ – Paddy Donovan Believes he is Irish Boxing’s Next Star

Paddy Donovan is confident he’ll prove himself the next Irish boxing superstar by winning one of the biggest all Irish bouts in recent history.

The Limerick native fights Lewis Crocker in a welterweight world title eliminator on the top of Matchroom’s Point of Pride clash at the SSE Arena on March 1.

‘The Real Deal’, who had to withdraw from a planned “stay busy” fight in December due to a minor injury, is mid-preparation for the massive fight and goes into the clash ready to level up.

“There’s something different about a good Irish fighter and I believe I’m the next,” Donovan proclaimed. “I think having turned pro at 19 and now 25, it took many life changes since turning pro. It’s so much what I’ve learned in the gym that counts the most as it is the ups-and-downs of life – becoming a husband and father, losing loved ones – that helped me to improve. I’ve improved as a person and that helped me become a better fighter.”

Stylish southpaw, Donovan is currently rated in three of the four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #5, IBF #6, and World Boxing Council #14. He has dreamed of being a world champion since he was seven years old.

“I am in an amazing position, so I thank God for that and my team, Andy Lee (head trainer/co-manager) and (NYC-based attorney) Keith Sullivan (co-manager),” Donovan noted. “It’s great to be ranked so highly at this stage of my career, but I am ranked where I am supposed to be. To be ranked so high in three major sanctioning bodies is brilliant. I know I will not stop until I’m world champion.

“I am always in the gym and thinking about my next challenge. I’m saying it’s time. I love what I do. I’m very grateful to God for being in this position. I believe in God’s plan for me to become world champion.”

“It is going to be an explosive fight for sure,” commented NYC attorney Keith Sullivan, who co-manages Donovan with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee, who is also Paddy’s head trainer. “Two tough, rugged Irishmen with a lot to prove to the world. We were concerned about the injury but feel confident that it won’t pose an issue for the March 1st battle. Paddy is locked in and training hard under the ever-watchful guidance of trainer Andy Lee.”

Donovan has dedicated his last few fights to Pieta, using his boxing platform to promote the suicide prevention charity that provides mental health services throughout Ireland. Paddy lost two relatives to suicide. The Pietra Crisis Helpline, 1-800-247-247, offers crisis intervention support, 24 hours a day 365 days a year, to anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or engaging in self-harm and also supports those bereaved through suicide.