Paul Ryan Set for Saudi Hosted ‘Star Making’ Tournament

Paul Ryan is revving up his engine, readying himself to contest a career-changing Grand Prix.

It’s understood the Dublin fighter is soon to be confirmed as a participant in an exciting new tournament and will be handed the chance to secure a Saudi windfall while progressing his career substantially.

The World Boxing Council last week unveiled its Grand Prix Boxing Tournament plans. The competition is set to take place during Riyadh Season and will feature 128 fighters from 41 countries, competing across four weight divisions in a knockout format.

Each weight class will have its own tournament consisting of 32 fighters each.

The tournament will include open scoring and instant replay will be fully utilized, while bouts cannot end in a draw. It’s understood that an overtime round will be assigned on such occasions.

The competition is being billed as a star-making tournament and will primarily be open to boxers not aligned to one of the major promoters – and that is where Ryan comes in.

The underage European medal winner has hinted he will be involved and chatter within boxing circles suggests he will compete in the light middleweight competition.

There was massive excitement surrounding the Blanch native when he first turned over. However, he has struggled to find momentum and has expressed frustration, suggesting he has been avoided. A shock defeat last year looked a massive setback but Ryan now has the chance to propel himself into the kind of spotlight many argue his talents deserve.