No Ungentlemanly Warfare – Coaching Rivals Andy Lee and Billy Nelson Share Respectful Moment in Saudi Before big Belast Battle

It’s not a case of ungentlemanly warfare when it comes to Andy Lee and Billy Nelson.

The pair pit wits against each other in Belfast this weekend as the coaches in opposite corners of one of the biggest ever all-Irish fights.

Paddy Donovan versus Lewis Crocker at the SSE Arena on Saturday is the second time in seven days they will try and out-game plan each other, as they somewhat surprisingly found themselves in opposite corners in Riyhad last weekend.

Limerick’s Lee was hoping to become a world heavyweight championship coach having prepared Joseph Parker to challenge Daniel Dubios for the IBF world title.

However, the English fighter pulled out of the world title defence through illness and the Nelson-trained Martin Bakole stepped in.

Parker stopped the late replacement impressively, making it 1-0 to Lee in his personal battle with Nelson in the process.

The fact the trainers renew rivalries in Belfast just seven days later didn’t prevent them from shaking hands post the result.

Indeed, they shared a mutual interview with IFL TV, showed mutual respect, praised each other’s performance and paid respects to John Cooney.