TOXIC – Gerard Hughes on Relationship with Ruadhan Farrell

Gerard Hughes wants to end his ‘toxic’ relationship with Ruadhan Farrell on a good note come March 1.

The Andy Lee-trained boxer has been mentioned alongside the BUI Celtic and Irish title winner since he turned over.

A chance to switch focus to other rivals was missed in late 2023 when ‘Short Fuse’ drew with ‘El Nino’ on a Michael Conlan undercard.

Belfast, UK: Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes face off during the Launch Press Conference for their all-Irish Welterweight clash in March. 15 January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The blood and guts nature of that six-rounder plus the noise surrounding the result meant a rematch was always inevitable.

As a result, the fighters have been continually mentioned together, even with Farrell twice fighting and beating IGB stablemate Conor Kerr.

The link worked out well for both, as they secured a slot on the high-profile Crocker-Donovan card, although the 27-year-old Ballycastle native suggests he’ll be happy to put all things Farrell behind him on the this spring.

“I actually feel like I’m in a toxic relationship with Ruadhan Farrell,” he said.

“I can’t go anywhere without his name being mentioned. I’m just glad for the opportunity and it will be a great fight.”

Not only does Hughes predict victory he is sure the match up will deliver entertainment again.

“I didn’t take a backwards step, and he didn’t take a backwards step. That’s all we know. I can’t wait to fight.”

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

