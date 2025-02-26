Five Wins for Team Ireland on Strandja Day 2

Team Ireland Paris Olympian, heavyweight Jack Marley, rounded off an excellent second day of boxing at the Strandja Memorial Tournament with his feet firmly on the podium.

He secured a 3-2 win over China’s JiLei Zhang and will box his semi final either Uzbekistan and England.

222 athletes are contesting the competion: 143 men and 79 women boxers, from 22 federations, including Ireland: Algeria, Austrian,Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Chinese Taipei, China (Inner Mongolia), Croatia, Cyprus, England, France, Hungary, Greece, Georgia, Italy, Israel, Kosovo, Pakistan, Slovakia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Wales.

Team Ireland now has at least two medals: 48kg Ciara Walsh has been draw in the semi finals, and will come home at least a bronze medal.

Four more Team Ireland boxers have won quarter final berths following preliminary bouts today: A statement win super-heavy, Gus Ide. He came back from losing the 1st round to record a 4-1 split decision win over Uzbekistan’s Arman Makhonov.

Paris Olympian, Team Ireland 63.5kg Dean Clancy, is through to the Quarter Finals following a 5-0 preliminaries win over Uzbekistan’s Sayat Ilyasov. Dean will box his QF on Thursday. He’s joined there by Team Ireland team-mate and weight-mate, 63.5kg Jason Nevin, who won through to the quarter finals with a 3-2 win over China’s Melia Na.

Also boxing for a medal on Thursday will be 80kg James Whelan, courtesy of a 5-0 win over China’s Ye Erobolweishhan.

A brave performance by Team Ireland’s 75kg Gavin Rafferty but not to be on this occasion, following a testing, learning bout against Azerbaijan’s Mishariff Kazimada. A similar fate for 75kg Josh Olaniyan contesting against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Ummataliev, the reigning Asian Champ, and U22 silver medalist. While 86kg Brian Kennedy left it all in the ring against France’s Aboulaye Traore, and comes away with an invaluable learning experience.

Day Three

6 Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on Wednesday.

In Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session, 50kg Shannon Sweeney, the reigning European Champion meets France’s Moulai Romane at the Quarter Final stage. In Bout 7, European U23 champ, 54kg Patsy Joyce first steps between the ropes against Uzbekistan’s Shakzod Muzafarov.

In Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 57kg Niamh Fay contests against Turkey’s Asude Ece Ediz in the last 8 – that’s Bout 3. 9 bouts later, in Bout 12, superheavy Gus Ide is back in action, against Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay

In Ring B’s Evening Session, 54kg Chloe Gabriel contests againt Kazakh opposition, in the form of Symbat Aliashkar – that’s Bout 3. While in Bout 5, 63kg Linda Desmond makes her Strandja debut at QF stage against England’s Sasha Hickey .