Ireland Youth vs Wales Youth Pairings

A total of 17 bouts will be boxed on the Ireland V Wales international taking place at the Guildhall, Derry, this weekend.

Three supporting contests will now be boxed before the main card as part of this key development event for the boxing stars of the future.

This is the first Youth international to take place since March 2023, when Ireland took on England in a dual nations following a training camp in Ballina, Co. Mayo. The last Elite international, when Ireland met Ukraine, took place in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, in April 2024, also following a training camp.

Ireland last met Wales in a dual nations in February, 2022, in a predominantly Youth programme. That ended in 5 wins, apiece, for each federation.

Supporting Exhitions:

39 kg Tony Cox, St. Joseph’s V Aidan Moore, Deaglan

54kg Conan Mc Sorley 2 Castles V James McGuinness St Monica’s. This bout is kindly supported by Tyrone County Board and Paul Mayse

48kg Caoimhin Connelly Twin Towns V Harley Salinger, Sacred Heart Dublin. This bout is kindly supported by Donegal County Board and Peter O Donnell.

Ireland V Wales

46kg Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin V Tyler Harris, Wales

48kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart Boxing Club Dublin V Lacey Dalling, Wales

50kg Skye Ward, Neilstown BC, Dublin V Angelina Rees, Wales

51kg Michael Reilly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford V Gavin Alexander, Wales

52kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford V Skye Taylor, Wales

54kg James McCann, St. Monica’s ABC, Newry V Kayden Wallace

54kg Elma Barry, Setanta Boxing Academy, Kildare V Ffion Evans, Wales

57kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Louth V Troy Hayer, Wales

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh Boxing Academy, Louth V Ellie Cain, Wales

60kg Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi ABC, Belfast V Alfie Lewis, Wales

67kg John Donoghue, Olympic Boxing Club, Westmeath V Kai Powell, Wales

71kg Rati Abulzade, Togher BC, Cork V Sam Mc Cann, Wales

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC V Mitchell Jones, Wales

80kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin V Patrick Price, Wales