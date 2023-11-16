MEDAL FIGHTS – Two Irish boxers battle for Euro U22 Bronze today.

Two Team Ireland boxers will battle for European Championship U22 bronze in Budva today.

Both Padraig Downey and Donagh Heary are in quarter-final action in Montenegro.

St John Bosco light flyweight Downey makes his tournament debut against Tural Sariyev in Bout Two of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. Defeat the Azerbaijan representative and he will secure a bronze medal at least.

Keary takes to the European U22 ring for the second time in the tournament. Like Downey the Rathfriland fighter an Azerbaijan boxer stands between him and the podium. Featherweight Keary fights for bronze against Azrak Babirov in Bout 2 of Ring B’s evening session.

Team Ireland already has three medals banked after Evelyn Igharo and Robyn Kelly joined Dearbhla Tinnelly, who was assured of a medal after the draw, on the podium with big wins yesterday – while St Brigid’s Edenderry lightweight Josefien Betist also has bagged at least a bronze.

Day Five programme:

Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Day 5 programme

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly

PHOTO CREDIT Matthew Spalding – @theboxersphotographer

Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here

