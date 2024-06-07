Sell Out – Numbers make for good reading for Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh is a sell-out, a Hollywood Fight Nights sell out that is.

There are no more tickets left for “King’s” eleventh pro fight as his return to the West Coast proved a fan success.

The Cork light middleweight’s clash with Carlos Ortiz has sold out the 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights at the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday.

The Irish prospect, who is trained by Freddie Roach, faces Ortiz in the headliner and promoter Tom Loeffler said all of the tickets have gone.

“We are excited to announce that this Friday’s Hollywood Fight Nights show at the beautiful Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez is completely sold out,” Loeffler said. “The reaction to ‘King’ Callum Walsh returning to Southern California after headlining Madison Square Garden in his last two fights, along with ‘King’ Karlos Balderas in his 360 Promotions debut, has been overwhelming.”

It comes on the back of Walsh breaking UFC Fight Pass and MSG records in his last fight.

‘The fastest rising star in boxing’s’ ninth-round stoppage win over Yeleussinov on March 15 at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden was one of the best attended in the venue’s history.

It also broke UFC Fight Pass broadcast figures, both of which the 360 Promotions boss claimed combine to make a ‘huge statement’.

“Callum’s fight night was in the top 20 of all boxing events held in the historic Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said Loeffler. “That’s a huge statement for only his second fight in New York City and the storied history of the venue. Callum’s event was also the highest-rated boxing show in the history of UFC Fight Pass.”

“Now, with all the numbers that have been tallied,” Loeffler said, “‘King’ Callum Walsh has clearly established himself as the fastest rising star in boxing.”