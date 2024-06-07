Kate Radomska to fight European Champion on TV Card

Kate Radomska will get to test her Continental credentials when she fights on a big TV card next Friday night.

The Waterford boxer will share the ring with European flyweight champion Chloe Watson on a Channel 5 card at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Friday, June 14.

Unfortunately for Radomska the English fighter’s European title won’t be on the line but it’s a huge opportunity nonetheless.

A win would show that the Robbie Flynn mentored Munster-Pole is European level, EBU ready and may even get her a rematch with the strap on the line.

Speaking Online- Wasserman confirmed: “Chloe Watson and Kate Radomska go toe-to-toe in EXTRA TIME, adding to a stacked night of European boxing.”

Meanwhile, Flynn also added Thomas Galbraith to his managerial stable and instantly set his sights on a BUI Celtic title fight for his new charge.

‘The Golden Boy’ was born in England but of Irish stock. He is unbeaten in four and is now ready to switch his attention to the Irish domestic scene.

“Delighted to announce the signing of Thomas Galbraith and a further congratulations to Thomas on receiving his Boxing Union of Ireland licence.

“Currently 4-0, Thomas will now focus on chasing down the BUI Celtic Super Welterweight title before pursuing Irish title honours,” said Fylnn.