‘Ground-breaking’- Eddie Hearn reveals plan for Katie Taylor’s next fight

Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] looks set to break more new ground by becoming the first female fighter to top a bill at the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he plans to put the undisputed lightweight champion of the world on the top of an MSG card come April time.

It’s another milestone achievement for the Bray fighter, but even more exciting is the fact Amanda Serrano [37(27)-1(0)-1] is being lined up as the opponent.

The Brooklyn native – whose clash with Heather Hardy should have topped a bill at Theater in the Garden in September – has been linked with Taylor since before the Irish Icon beat her sister Cindy over a year ago.

The seven weight world champion has blown hot and cold, but has always been vocal about the clash.

Now after some serious talk it looks like the pair will get down to serious action in the Spring.

“I think Serrano has to be next and I think it will be. I think that should come in April and that should come in New York. I think that could be the first all-female main event to headline at the Garden,” Hearn told iFL TV.

Taylor, who also has Delfine Persoon and fellow undisputed champion Cecilia Breakhus on her radar has often billed a Serano clash as ‘the biggest fight in female boxing’ – and it’s certainly one the fans want to see.

Hearn seems equally excited about a meeting between the two fighters with DAZN links and believes it could be a ‘monstrous’ fight.

“It’s a monstrous fight. (Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecilia Breakhus) could be her year. Even if you get two of the three. Persoon is going to the Olympics which is a bit of a ‘gutter’, let her do her thing. First thing first, let’s lock in this Serrano fight. Everybody seems to want the fight. I think Amanda is doing an MMA fight in January. Let her do that and let’s make this fight in April. It’s a wonderful fight.”

Speaking with regard to ensuring the two weight world champion tops a Garden bill Hearn added: “I take Katie’s career very seriously. I’m incredibly emotionally invested in her career because I feel like everything is a challenge with what we are doing. I’m very motivated to deliver for her.”

Taylor became the first female fighter to top a Sky Sports bill when she fought Jessica McCaskill at York Hall back in December of 2017 and was headline act last time out when she became two weight world champion with victory over Christina Linardtou in November.

