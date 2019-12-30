Redemption seeking Webb looking to repay those he let down with an all Irish win

Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] claims he owes those around him a massive moment and that is why he elected to go into all Irish action in February.

Whilst there were no complaints, there were some surprised when Webb versus Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] was confirmed for Celtic Clash 10 and the Devenish for Febraury 1.

Just like the Dubliner Webb goes straight into the clash on the back of domestic defeat. The lightweight was on the wrong end of a Joe Fitzpatrick stoppage in a derby contest back in May.

As a result he would have been forgiven for returning against a journeyman particularly when you consider February 1 represents only his third fight.

However, the southpaw feels he owes those around him a big performance and a big win, so he actively sought domestic opposition.

“A routine fight was something I thought about for this one, but I owe everyone a big performance and there is no better way than doing it with an all Irish win,” Webb explained to Irish-boxing.com

The John Breen trained fighter has opened up with regard to a gambling problem of late- and revealed the addiction caused more than just him real pain over the last numbers. A win over Luzoho won’t repair old wounds, but Webb seems to believe it can help.

“It’s no big secret that I’ve had personal problems which have be around from I was 17 or 18 due to gambling issues, losing friends and a girlfriend due them not trusting me and me taking advantage of them, which I do regret. I’m trying to change myself as a person more everyday and hope one day people can see me for the real person I am. 2020 is my year, starting with a win and building bridges again.”

It’s not that the chance to take on the Spain based puncher came along and Webb jumped on it. The redemption seeking eager to fight Belfast puncher was calling for a big Celtic Clash 10 bout.

Indeed, he claims three Irish fighters were offered the chance to trade leather before Luzoho stepped up to the plate, one of which he was happy to suggest was old verbal sparring partner and proposed CC9 opponent Martin Quinn.

“Well I’ll tell you one of them,” he responded when questioned on claims three fighters turned down the clash.

“Quinn was offered it and turned it down and then comes out a few days after saying he wants to get in the ring? He’s an idiot who doesn’t know what he wants.”