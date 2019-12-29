The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019 – Honourable Mentions



We’re into the closing days of voting for the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.

Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight on Monday [December 30th], with results being announced on New Year’s Eve.

All in all there are over 100 nominees but we couldn’t nominate everyone and there are a few honourable mentions in some of the categories

Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.

Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

Christina Desmond

In one of Ireland’s most competitive divisions, the Cork welter cemented her status with two wins over Grainne Walsh.

Fighter of the Year – 2019 Mick Conlan

Luke Keeler

Aoife O'Rourke

Katie Taylor

Kurt Walker Vote

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Luke Keeler v Luis Arias

Perhaps overshadowed by Keeler knockdowns early and late, Arias came back strong midway through this topsy-turvy bout.

Fight of the Year – 2019 TJ Doheny v Danny Roman

Paul McCullagh v Tommy Hyde

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon

Staz Tomasevski v Oisin O'Donovan

Steven Ward v Liam Conroy

James Tennyson v Craig Evans Vote

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

Aaron McKenna (v Victor Eddy Gaytan)

KO of the Year – 2019 Eric Donovan

Paddy Donovan

Stephen McAfee

Marco McCullough

Pierce O'Leary

James Tennyson

Eddie Treacy Vote

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Caoimhin Agyarko

The Belfast light middleweight is developing perfectly, posting four wins including a very solid points triumph over Paul Allison in his Belfast homecoming.

Prospect of the Year – 2019 Lewis Crocker

Rohan Date

Steven Donnelly

Sean McComb

Aaron McKenna

Victor Rabei Vote

Breakthrough of the Year

Matthew McCole

The Donegal welter finally claimed his first Irish title, winning the Senior [Intermediate] crown and the Best Boxer Award in the process.

Breakthrough of the Year – 2019 Luke Keeler

Tommy McCarthy

Alfredo Meli

John Joe Nevin

Kenny Okungbowa

Aoife O'Rourke Vote

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

Martin Quinn v Francy Luzoho

Perhaps the pick of the six furious rounds shared by the Dubliners back in March. Hopefully we see a rematch in 2020.



Round of the Year – 2019 Allan Phelan v Aiden Metcalfe (Round 3)

Paddy Barnes v Jay Harris (Round 3)

Steven Ward v Liam Conroy (Round 3)

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon (Round 5)

TJ Doheny v Danny Roman (Round 7) Vote

The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Congratulations to Rylane, Geesala, and Sacred Heart boxing clubs for their respective 40th anniversaries.

Club of the Year – 2019 Crumlin

Drimnagh

Olympic Galway

Olympic Mullingar

Rathkeale Vote

Comeback of the Year

Liam Gaynor

After over 18 months out, the Kilnamanagh super feather got back up-and-running with three solid wins.

Comeback of the Year – 2019 Anto Cacace

Connor Coyle

Joe Fitzpatrick

Carl Frampton

James Tennyson Vote

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Ken Egan

The Olympic silver medallist is settling into training, leading Eric Donovan to the Irish title in February.

Trainer of the Year – 2019 Zaur Antia

Shane McGuigan

Gerard McManus

Pete Taylor

Billy Walsh Vote

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

Winnie Christina McDonagh

The Dubliner claimed silver at the European Junior Championships, adding to a gold won in the Schoolgirls championships.

Young Boxer of the Year – 2019 Mickes Donoghue

Niamh Fay

Chloe Gabriel

Caoimhe Kinsella

Adam Olaniyan Vote

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Carl Frampton (v Tyler McCreary)

Following injury nightmare, and suffering broken hands early on, Frampton dominated his comeback in Vegas, dropping McCreary twice.

Performance of the Year – 2019 Jay Byrne

Anto Cacace

Dennis Hogan

Luke Keeler

Tommy McCarthy

Tyrone McKenna Vote

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Tevin Farmer

The build-up to his fight with Jono Carroll was tempestuous but the pair became friends following the final bell, going for cheesesteaks afterwards and, just this week, Farmer brought King Kong over to Philly for sparring.

Opponent of the Year – 2019 Craig Evans

Renald Garrido

Vladimir Nikitin

Mira Potkonen

Danny Roman Vote

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Karl Kelly

The Monkstown brawler gave absolutely everything versus Feargal McCrory before eventually being stopped in the ninth round of their Irish lightweight title clash.

Gallant Defeat of the Year – 2019 Paddy Barnes

Jono Carroll

TJ Doheny

Paul Hyland Jr

Craig O'Brien

Carl McDonald Vote

Pro Debut of the Year

Stevie McKenna

After a long wait for his paid bow, and some smack talk from his opponent, the Monaghan light welter destroyed Trey Branch inside a round.

Pro Debut of the Year – 2019 Kevin Cronin

Dominic Donegan

Paddy Donovan

Senan Kelly

Pierce O'Leary

Staz Tomasevski Vote