The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019 – Honourable Mentions

We’re into the closing days of voting for the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.
Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight on Monday [December 30th], with results being announced on New Year’s Eve.
All in all there are over 100 nominees but we couldn’t nominate everyone and there are a few honourable mentions in some of the categories
Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.
Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.
The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year
Christina Desmond
In one of Ireland’s most competitive divisions, the Cork welter cemented her status with two wins over Grainne Walsh.
The John Duddy Fight of the Year
Luke Keeler v Luis Arias
Perhaps overshadowed by Keeler knockdowns early and late, Arias came back strong midway through this topsy-turvy bout.
Aaron McKenna (v Victor Eddy Gaytan)
Trainer Robert Garcia: ‘Left to the body, c’mon!’@Aaronmckenna99: pic.twitter.com/iwfRlTZPVA
— Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 6, 2019
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
Caoimhin Agyarko
The Belfast light middleweight is developing perfectly, posting four wins including a very solid points triumph over Paul Allison in his Belfast homecoming.
Matthew McCole
The Donegal welter finally claimed his first Irish title, winning the Senior [Intermediate] crown and the Best Boxer Award in the process.
The Micky Ward Round of the Year
Martin Quinn v Francy Luzoho
Perhaps the pick of the six furious rounds shared by the Dubliners back in March. Hopefully we see a rematch in 2020.
The Sideline Films Club of the Year
Congratulations to Rylane, Geesala, and Sacred Heart boxing clubs for their respective 40th anniversaries.
Liam Gaynor
After over 18 months out, the Kilnamanagh super feather got back up-and-running with three solid wins.
The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
Ken Egan
The Olympic silver medallist is settling into training, leading Eric Donovan to the Irish title in February.
The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year
Winnie Christina McDonagh
The Dubliner claimed silver at the European Junior Championships, adding to a gold won in the Schoolgirls championships.
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year
Carl Frampton (v Tyler McCreary)
Following injury nightmare, and suffering broken hands early on, Frampton dominated his comeback in Vegas, dropping McCreary twice.
The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year
Tevin Farmer
The build-up to his fight with Jono Carroll was tempestuous but the pair became friends following the final bell, going for cheesesteaks afterwards and, just this week, Farmer brought King Kong over to Philly for sparring.
Enjoying this camp with @jono_carroll 1/30 live on @DAZN_USA in Miami. pic.twitter.com/ssfGwMknjG
— TEVIN FARMER (@TevinFarmer22) December 27, 2019
The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year
Karl Kelly
The Monkstown brawler gave absolutely everything versus Feargal McCrory before eventually being stopped in the ninth round of their Irish lightweight title clash.
Stevie McKenna
After a long wait for his paid bow, and some smack talk from his opponent, the Monaghan light welter destroyed Trey Branch inside a round.