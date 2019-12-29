Logo



The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019 – Honourable Mentions

By | on December 29, 2019 |
We’re into the closing days of voting for the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.

Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight on Monday [December 30th], with results being announced on New Year’s Eve.

All in all there are over 100 nominees but we couldn’t nominate everyone and there are a few honourable mentions in some of the categories

Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.

Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

Christina Desmond
In one of Ireland’s most competitive divisions, the Cork welter cemented her status with two wins over Grainne Walsh.

Fighter of the Year – 2019
The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Luke Keeler v Luis Arias
Perhaps overshadowed by Keeler knockdowns early and late, Arias came back strong midway through this topsy-turvy bout.

Fight of the Year – 2019
The Andy Lee KO of the Year

Aaron McKenna (v Victor Eddy Gaytan)

KO of the Year – 2019
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Caoimhin Agyarko
The Belfast light middleweight is developing perfectly, posting four wins including a very solid points triumph over Paul Allison in his Belfast homecoming.

Prospect of the Year – 2019
Breakthrough of the Year

Matthew McCole
The Donegal welter finally claimed his first Irish title, winning the Senior [Intermediate] crown and the Best Boxer Award in the process.

Breakthrough of the Year – 2019
The Micky Ward Round of the Year

Martin Quinn v Francy Luzoho
Perhaps the pick of the six furious rounds shared by the Dubliners back in March. Hopefully we see a rematch in 2020.

Round of the Year – 2019
The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Congratulations to Rylane, Geesala, and Sacred Heart boxing clubs for their respective 40th anniversaries.

Club of the Year – 2019
Comeback of the Year

Liam Gaynor
After over 18 months out, the Kilnamanagh super feather got back up-and-running with three solid wins.

Comeback of the Year – 2019
The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Ken Egan
The Olympic silver medallist is settling into training, leading Eric Donovan to the Irish title in February.

Trainer of the Year – 2019
The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

Winnie Christina McDonagh
The Dubliner claimed silver at the European Junior Championships, adding to a gold won in the Schoolgirls championships.

Young Boxer of the Year – 2019
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Carl Frampton (v Tyler McCreary)
Following injury nightmare, and suffering broken hands early on, Frampton dominated his comeback in Vegas, dropping McCreary twice.

Performance of the Year – 2019
The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Tevin Farmer
The build-up to his fight with Jono Carroll was tempestuous but the pair became friends following the final bell, going for cheesesteaks afterwards and, just this week, Farmer brought King Kong over to Philly for sparring.

Opponent of the Year – 2019
The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Karl Kelly
The Monkstown brawler gave absolutely everything versus Feargal McCrory before eventually being stopped in the ninth round of their Irish lightweight title clash.

Gallant Defeat of the Year – 2019
Pro Debut of the Year

Stevie McKenna
After a long wait for his paid bow, and some smack talk from his opponent, the Monaghan light welter destroyed Trey Branch inside a round.

Pro Debut of the Year – 2019
