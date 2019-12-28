What to Expect in 2020 from Fight to Fame

It’s been a while now since Fight to Fame was first announced to the public and definitely, a lot has happened since then. From new ambassadors to various publicity stints all over the globe, this up-and-coming reality TV show is definitely brewing a lot for 2020.

The team behind the show has been putting a lot of effort to make this a successful one and we can only imagine what they have in store for us next year. The show’s definitely the first of its kind so it’s only natural that it’s gathering much attention from all over the globe.

In this article, we’ll be making quite a few predictions of what’s brewing based on the show’s recent movements. Do you think they’ll come through? Let’s wait and see.

Blockchain Technology in Latin America

We all know that that blockchain technology still stirs up confusion amongst many of us. While Bitcoin definitely rings a few bells, the concept behind still proves to be quite perplexing for the average person.

And we can’t blame them – it’s not really an easy concept to understand, with all the jargon that comes with it.

But recently, a few key people behind the show met up with a huge personality in one Latin American country – Peru. Philippe Diaz, Fight to Fame’s FIlm Committee head, recently gave a warm welcome to Andres Hurtado, one of Peru’s 2021 presidential candidates.

Hurtado, along with other Peruvian guests, were given a thorough run-through of how blockchain technology played an important part in this show and how it’s going to benefit people from all over the world.

As expected, the show received only praises from this presidential candidate and it’s definitely a start for his home country. He further commented that this show will be a way for them to touch not just TV but also their wealth and their future.

Given this reaction from, potentially, the next president of Peru, we can only expect the show to take over Peru. Not only that, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency will also reach the masses and receive more understanding.

Millions of Views in 2020

Well, this is actually quite predictable. The show has yet to air its episodes in 2020 but it’s already getting lots of buzz from all walks of life.

Not only has the show captured the attention of many for its invitation to join it, but it’s also using a unique business model to make the entire thing work. Combining sports, blockchain, and moves in one huge model is definitely a foreign concept until the Fight to Fame BMS project introduced it.

People are probably curious about how the entire show will unfold. It might even be one of the reasons why the pilot episode will have thousands of viewers. For one, the show has been filming its 13 episodes all over the globe. Now, that’s definitely something to look forward to.

Second, there’s just so much to expect. The show has called millions of people to try their luck but only 50 will proceed to the Elimination round. These top 50 individuals are definitely the best ones out there merely because they made it that far.

From looking at how crowd favorites will fare in the competition to finally knowing who the next action movie star will be, it’s impossible for this show not to get millions on views. Not to mention, viewers will be able to vote on their chosen candidate.

Jumpstart of Candidates’ Careers

Of course, there can only be one winner. But this show will definitely pave the path for those who were fortunate enough to make it that far.

We can expect to see more action movie stars and MMA professionals who will make a name for themselves. One thing that will probably help these candidates in their career is their initial exposure from the show which will eventually land them similar projects.

Moreover, the show will also help these fighters earn a living. Knowing that blockchain technology is most favorable to those who want to get rid of middlemen, we can expect these candidates to actually get their money’s worth and receive the amount they deserve.

So even if the show will only declare one winner, everybody who gets past the preliminary round is already a winner in their own way.

