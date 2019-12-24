Katie Taylor gives up world title ahead of ‘mega’ 2020

It appears Katie Taylor has vacated the WBO light welterweight world title and will as a result focus on mega fights rather than two weight domination in 2020.

Confusion sprung up regarding the matter early in Christmas week with suggestions that the Bray fighter has vacated the WBO light welterweight crown she won just last month.

A title fight between Christina Linardatou, who the Irishwoman dethroned, and French fighter Prisca Viscot was said to be on the cards.

Members of Viscot’s team would insist that the bout was for the WBO title which Taylor won in Manchester to join Steve Collins and Carl Frampton as the only ever Irish fighters to boast two weight world title status.

As the story developed, it was also suggested that it was in fact the lightly-regarded IBO title that would be on the line when Viscot and Linardatou meet on February 8th in Gary, Indiana.

However, Team Empire Management and DiBella Entertainment confirmed when announcing the female stacked February 8 that the British based French fighter and the Greece based Dominican Republic puncher will in fact fight for the WBO light welterweight crown.

In a press release the promoters claimed the Bray the undisputed lightweight world champion had vacated.

“Taylor relinquished the Super Lightweight belt in favor of retaining her Lightweight Unified Champion status.”

By WBO’s regulations, “No female boxer recognized as World Champion in any weight category shall be permitted to hold more than one title at the same time… If she is to fight in another category, the female boxer, simultaneously submit a document agreeing to resign one of the two titles in the event of being victorious and obtaining the Champion title in another category. Her resignation shall be effective within ten days (10) following the acquisition of the new title,” emphasized the press release.

The move suggest, Taylor is perusing the ‘Mega Fight’ option rather than two weight undisputed status in 2020.

So rather than hunt down former foe and now WBA and WBC light welterweight world champion Jessica McCaskill the muched muted Amanda Serrano, Delfine Persoon and Cecila Breakhaus route will be taken.

Seven weight world champion Serrano is most likely to be next with March and April rumoured for that eagerly anticipated clash.

Persoon and a PPV bill topper was on the agenda for the Summer but the Belgian’s Tokyo 2020 plans may put paid to that, so it could be the GOAT clash with Breakhaus that plays out in the Summer months.

Also fighting for a light welterweight world title on the card is DeeDee Hobbs, who is promoted by DDP Sports, a promotional outfit with strong Irish links via Paul Keegan and Dennis Hogan.