Hearn: Crocker vs Benn “Easy to Make” – But World Awaits Belfast Champion

Eddie Hearn says Lewis Crocker’s IBF world title triumph is only the start of a journey that could secure the Belfast fighter both global recognition and financial security.

Crocker defeated Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park on Saturday night, edging a split decision to claim the IBF welterweight crown and win the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

The victory transformed the 28-year-old from underdog to world champion overnight, and his promoter believes the opportunities now in front of him are enormous.

“This is the opportunity to secure your future financially forever,” Hearn said at the post-fight press conference.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title `Fight 13 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

“Tonight was a nice pay day, last one was a decent pay day, but now it’s about making sure you can buy your house and have a great life.”

According to the Matchroom boss, the Jamie Conlan managed boxer’s status as champion has opened the door to blockbuster fights that previously would have felt out of reach.

“Not just Conor Benn but Devin Haney, if he beats Brian Norman, Rolly Romero, Teofimo Lopez – these are the names,” Hearn explained. “Belfast has never had fights like that before, and now it can,” he adds before suggesting a clash with Britain’s Benn would be easy to make.

“But obviously with Lewis and Conor being part of Matchroom, it’s an easy fight to make. We had one more stand [in Windsor] to do tonight, you’d certainly do that and some for a Conor Benn fight. And if we did it at the O2, he’d fill up the O2 half with some of you lot anyway, do you know what I mean?”

While talk of Benn, Haney, or Lopez may excite fans, Hearn warned that the IBF are strict about enforcing mandatories. He stressed that careful planning will be crucial in order to maximise Crocker’s reign.

“The IBF do a great job and they are quite forceful with their mandatories,” he said. “So you get your voluntary and then unless you have a unification, it’s quite likely that you have to face a mandatory, and you want to make that first defence count.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title `Fight 13 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn

“It’s about planning carefully now and making it count. He’s got the belt, the momentum, and the fan base. The sky really is the limit.”

Hearn also hinted that the big punching Belfast welterweight’s win has elevated Belfast’s status as a fight city, making it a prime location for major shows. The Windsor Park spectacle, he said, proved that Ireland can host elite-level boxing and that Crocker has the kind of support to bring global names to his doorstep.