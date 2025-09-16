RUMBLE IN THE HILLS, RISING STARS | Professional boxing returns to Donegal 

The Hills of Donegal will see its latest professional boxing bonanza in October with some of Ireland’s brightest young stars set to shine.

Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars, promoted by Sheer Sports Management, will take place in the Aura Leisure Complex on October 18.

Donegal’s former world middleweight title challenger Jason Quigley is putting on the show, which features a stellar cast.

The show, in association with Donegal County Council, is also sponsored by Rite Financial Solutions, O’Reillys, R Kings and Total Splicing Solutions.

‘Cool’ Callum Bradley (7-0) is one of Ireland’s hottest prospects.

Already this year, Omagh super-featherweight Bradley has beaten Jake Polland and Darwing Martinez.

The 26-year-old overcame Pollard in Bolton in February before claiming a points win over Martinez at the Devenish Complex in Belfast in June.

Bradley, who is backed by a sizable following in his native Tyrone, was a three-time Irish amateur champion and made his pro debut in 2019, beating Jose Aguilar at the Ulster Hall.

Eoghan Lavin (6-0, 2KOs) has two wins under his belt in 2025 having KO’d Jan Balog at the National Stadium in the opening round of their clash in April before claiming a points win against Dzmitry Atrokhau over six rounds in Altrincham last month.

The 22-year-old from Ballyhaunis is trained by former WBA lightweight titlist Anthony Crolla in Manchester and has already stated his intention to get his paws on a World Youth title.

Lavin, a nine-time national champion up the ages as an amateur, is backed by some stellar names of the sport and this is his latest step on the way to the top.

Danny Duffy (2-0) is aiming to gain momentum now as a pro – and a home show in Donegal will be the perfect stage for the Raphoe Boxing Club ace, the Irish bantamweight champ in 2023. Duffy made his pro debut in December and the 24-year-old was declared the points winner against Jake Pollard in the Devenish in June.

Kian Hedderman (1-0, 1KO) stopped Akexandu Crasnitchii at the 3Arena on his professional debut at the 3Arena earlier this month.

Limerick cruiserweight Hedderman returns to the ring in Letterkenny. The Our Lady Of Lourdes BC graduate Hedderman has sparred with the likes of Joseph Parker and Ben Whittaker since ditching the vest having won two Irish U22 titles and an Intermediate crown.

Jason Myers (3-0, 2KOs) made his debut in Letterkenny in 2023 with a first round stoppage of Martin Milev. ‘Hands of Stone’ Myers defeated Ryan Labourn in Newark in March and the Galway cruiserweight will look to add another win on the record in Donegal.

Exciting Enniskillen prospect Rhys Owens will duck between the ropes for his professional debut in Letterkenny.

Owens, while at Erne BC, won the Irish Elite 60kgs title in 2024 and competed at the European U22s and Strandja Memorial in the Irish vest.

“I am absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to Donegal,” promoter Jason Quigley said. “This is a passion of mine now to continue this and make it a regular occurrence of having professional boxing in the north west of Ireland.

“It’s something that will hopefully inspire some young kids to be the future champions. Even if they don’t become champions, it can inspire them to get into boxing and get them off the streets and put them on the right path.

“We have a phenomenal night of boxing in store with a lot of undefeated, up-and-coming young fighters. These are lads you could potentially see on massive stages, fighting for titles down the line and this is an exciting time for them now, building their record and their following.

“I’m excited for the show and I want to give a massive shout to the sponsors – Donegal County Council, Rite Financial Solutions, O’Reillys, R Kings and Total Splicing Solutions – who are coming on board. Without their backing, it wouldn’t be possible to put on shows like this and we hope to continue these relationships on the journey we are building.”

Tickets are available from the promoter, the venue or any of the boxers on the card.