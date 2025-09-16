Jay Byrne: New Dawn Marks Milestone for Irish Boxing

JB Promotions boss Jay Byrne believes the upcoming ‘New Dawn’ card at the National Stadium on October 10 marks a significant milestone in the promotional outfit’s rise within Irish boxing.

The Dublin-based promoter has overseen nine events in less than two years since launching JB Promotions in late 2023, steadily growing from small, grassroots shows into bigger nights that put the spotlight firmly on domestic talent. Now, The former boxer says, the tenth card in the series will showcase exactly what the company set out to do.

“We have been building towards these kinds of big shows, full of intriguing domestic clashes, since our inception,” Byrne explained. “From our first show in November 2023, this has always been the medium-term goal.”

Headlining the show is a clash of former underage standouts in Paul Ryan and Edward Donovan. Both fighters can boast elite-level amateur pedigree, having won European gold medals in the amateur vest and both will see this a stepping stone to great opportunities.

All-action BUI Celtic super welterweight champion, Dublin’s Daniel O’Sullivan, faces the toughest test of his career against amateur standout Dean Walsh from Wexford who is guided managerially by Mick Conlan. Both men step up to 10 rounds for the first time as professionals in a contest for the vacant All-Ireland title.

Another huge clash is a Light heavyweight bout for the All-Ireland title as Kerry’s Kevin Cronin, also managed by Conlan, goes head-to-head with Cork man Cathal Crowley over 10 rounds for the vacant championship in what promises to be an all-action Munster battle.

Elsewhere on the live broadcast, Dublin city’s Peter Carr and Navan’s Sean Murray finally get to settle their war of words in the ring over six rounds. In a battle brewing since both fighters turned professional, the two prospects will go to war in a fight not to be missed, with neither man known for taking a backwards step.

Legendary former world title challenger Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan returns to The Stadium in an eight-round bout. The Cork native has globetrotted and been part of the biggest nights – this will be a return to The National Stadium for the first time in 14 years.

Unbeaten prospects such as Lateef Bayo Alabi, Glen Lynch, Kelsey Leonard and Podge Collins, the latest pugilist from the famous fighting family, all feature, while the show sees debuts for amateur talents Christina Desmond, Davey Joyce, Daniel Fakoyede and Sarah Murphy, with unbeaten John Carpenter and Tony McGlynn also making their returns to the ring.

“To have a bill stacked full of this level of fights shows what we’re trying to do – our previous show at The National Stadium in April was similar to this one but I think this has brought things up another level,” commens former BUI and BBBofC Celtic Champion Byrne.

The promoter also highlighted the speed and consistency with which JB Promotions has been delivering opportunities for fighters across Ireland, noting that the company’s progress mirrors the hunger and quality within the domestic scene.

“It is our 10th show in less than two years, which is a testament to the fighters in Ireland, and the hard work that is put in by the JB team, and I’m very much looking forward to another exciting night of Dublin pro boxing.”