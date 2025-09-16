Team Ireland’s World Championship Roll of Honour – UPDATED MEDAL LIST

Team Ireland added three more world championship medals to their overall tally in Liverpool.

Contesting a World Championships under the World Boxing banner for the first time, Ireland finished seventh in the medal table with two bronze and a gold.

Aoife O’Rourke, Grainne Walsh and Patsy Joyce all made their way onto the podium.

Below is an updated list of all our World Elite Championship medal winners.

Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Men’s Championships

1982 Munich

71kg Tommy Corr (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 15th

1989 Moscow

63.5kg Michael Carruth (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 10th

1993 Tampere

51kg Damaen Kelly (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 15th

1997 Budapest

81kg Stephen Kirk (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2001 Belfast

67kg James Moore (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 12th

2009 Milan

54kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2011 Baku

56kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2013 Almaty

75kg Jason Quigley (Silver)

81kg Joe Ward (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 6th

2015 Doha

56kg Michael Conlan (Gold)

81kg Joe Ward (Silver)

75kg Michael O’Reilly (Bronze)

Medals table: 4th

2017 Hamburg

81kg Joe Ward (Silver)

Medals table: 9th

Total: Gold 1, Silver 3, Bronze 9

Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Women’s Championships

New Delhi 2006

60kg Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table: Joint 6th

Ningbo 2008

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table:Joint 7th

Barbados 2010

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals table:Joint 6th

Qinhuangdao 2012

60kg; Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table:Joint 5th

Jeju 2014

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals table: Joint 5th

Astana 2016

64kg Kellie Harrington (Silver)

60kg Katie Taylor (Bronze)

Medals table: Joint 7th

New Delhi 2018

Kellie Harrington (Gold)

Istanbul 2022

Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)

Astana 2025

Lisa O’Rourke (Silver)

Aoife O’Rourke (Silver)

Liverpool 2024

Aoife O’Rourke (GOLD)

Grainne Walsh (Bronze)

Patsy Joyce (Bronze)