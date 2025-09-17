Aoife O’Rourke Delighted to Follow in Little Sister’s Footsteps with World Title Win

Aoife O’Rourke was happy to follow her little sister’s footsteps in Liverpool last weekend.

Indeed, the older of two boxing siblings was overjoyed to emulate Lisa O’Rourke’s World Championship gold winning feat.

The Castlerea star admitted her sister’s triumph in Istanbul three years ago set the bar high, but the reigning 75kg world champ is delighted to now add her own name to the O’Rourke family’s roll of honour.

“I had big, big boots to fill after Lisa achieved hers back in 2022. I’m only delighted to be adding my name to the list as well,” Aoife said, smiling on her return from World Boxing’s World Boxing Championships.

O’Rourke joins the likes of Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, as well as her sibling on a distinguished list of Irish world amateur champs and is also pleased her name is next to theirs in the Irish history books.

“I’m delighted. It’s an amazing achievement and I’m just so grateful that I’m getting to put my name alongside the other world champions,” she explained. “I 100% believed in myself and in what I could achieve, and this is also a credit to the hard work my coaches and team have put in.”

O’Rourke also stressed that the collective spirit in the Irish camp pushed her all the way to the top of the podium.

“I had a good run at the championships,” she reflected. “Everyone on the team is capable of achieving this and more.”

Her victory ensures the O’Rourkes now boast two world champions in the family — a rare and remarkable feat in Irish sport.

And while Lisa inspired her older sister’s drive to succeed, it is now Aoife’s turn to provide inspiration for her teammates and the next generation.