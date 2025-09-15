Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan – OFFICIAL SCORECARDS

The scores are in.

The official scorecards for the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan world title fight have been shared.

The Belfast side of the rivalry won the first-ever all-Irish world title fight in Windsor Park to become Ireland’s latest world champion on Saturday.

He did so courtesy of a split decision win.

Judge Reece Carter gave the fight to Donovan on a 115-111 card, but Paweł Kardyni (114-112) and Matteo Montella (114-113) gave Crocker the edge.

Checkout the round scoring below:

The compubox stats are as follows: