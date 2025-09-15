Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan – OFFICIAL SCORECARDS
The scores are in.
The official scorecards for the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan world title fight have been shared.
The Belfast side of the rivalry won the first-ever all-Irish world title fight in Windsor Park to become Ireland’s latest world champion on Saturday.
He did so courtesy of a split decision win.
Judge Reece Carter gave the fight to Donovan on a 115-111 card, but Paweł Kardyni (114-112) and Matteo Montella (114-113) gave Crocker the edge.
Checkout the round scoring below:
The compubox stats are as follows: