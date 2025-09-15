‘I’ve Lived The Dream’ – Dylan Moran Retires

Dylan Moran has officially hung up his gloves.

‘The Real Deal’s’ fight with Tyrone McKenna in Windsor will be his last in the professional ring.

The Waterford favourite confirmed the news on Monday.

In a statement on social media, the 30-year-old revealed he went into the bout aware the Windsor-hosted clash was going to be his last, and time spent in the hospital post the reverse made sure he wasn’t going to change his mind.

The Munster man also said love had tamed him, and he wanted to protect his health for his family. Moran, who said he’d live the dream and enjoyed his time as a pro, promised to remain around the sport.

The Dungarvan southpaw turned over with a win over Chris Jenkins in 2017 and quickly set about building a very loyal following. After reaching 10-0, he caught the attention of Star Boxing Stateside, but his debut under their banner ended in upset defeat.

The rebuild happened around Europe and led to Moran’s best night, a homecoming knockout win over Mauro Maximiliano Godoy. An opportunity against Florian Marku and the chance to fight on Sky came next before another big moment, the stoppage of Owen O’Neill.

Two more big fights followed, both against McKenna, one a Waterford hosted War and the other on a world title undercard.

Speaking online Moran said:

“Since turning professional many years ago I have lived the absolute dream had some years of my life that I’m very grateful for all because of boxing. All of that being said, with time, everything changes. I knew in the build up to this that I wasn’t going to box again afterwards and that love that got me out of bed in the morning was gone. After spending the last two nights in hospital, worried sick confirmed that for me.

“Things are really good for me at moment. An amazing girl came into my life last year which is single-handedly the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s made me become civilised, I guess. I wanna be a good dad, a good partne,r and so on to be those things. I’ve gotta be healthy, so it just doesn’t add up these years

“I’ve some great people around me and some great opportunities essentially I don’t need boxing anymore I’m not going to start a list of thank yous because there is to many but to anyone who been involved or helped me in any way over the years right down to the people wishing me well on the streets one last thank you and to my mother the woman behind it all and the reason I am the man I am today thank you.

“I’ll always be around the game and look forward to many years of coaching and helping the young guns. To any young fighters reading this, enjoy everyday its over in the blink of an eye. If you’ve read this far I hope your well and have a great day.”

Irish-Boxing.com would like to thank Dylan for all the entertainment and the access over the years.