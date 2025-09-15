‘I’ll Rise Again’ – Heartbroken Paddy Donovan Promises to Bounce Back

Paddy Donovan has vowed to come back stronger.

The Limerick southpaw suffered defeat in the first ever all Irish world title fight in Windsor Park on Saturday last.

The reverse to Lewis Crocker in the IBF welterweight world title fight hurt bad and left him feeling devasted. However, he has promised to use that pain to fuel another run toward world glory.

Speaking online in the days after the heartbreaking set back, ‘The Real Deal,’ who did take time to congradulate Ireland’s newest world title holder, said he’d rise once more and come back stronger.

“What a fight and historic night for Irish boxing! The split decision didn’t go my way- one round the difference. I know I’m right there at the very top of this sport. Nights like this only fuel me to push harder, come back stronger, and keep chasing greatness,” he said in a social media post.

“Thank you to my family, my team, my promoter Matchroom Boxing, the nation of Ireland and the fans. Your support means the World. Congratulations to Lewis Crocker This story isn’t finished… the journey continues. I’ll rise again, stronger than ever.”