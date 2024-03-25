‘Nothing Without Me’ – Barry McGuigan Suggests McGuigan’s Made Carl Frampton a Success

Barry McGuigan claims fellow Irish boxing legend, Carl Frampton wouldn’t have been the success he was without his help.

McGuigan was at the managerial helm when Frampton turned over in 2009 and guided his career under the Cyclone Promotions banner up and until they split in 2017.

In that time ‘The Jackal’ won world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight, beating Kiko Martinez and Leo Santa Cruz in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

The Belfast favourite also became Ireland’s first-ever unified world champion when he beat Scott Quigg in a massive clash, claimed a European strap and became a headline act in his hometown.

Former world champion, McGuigan, whose son Shane McGuigan trained Frampton, said none of it would have been possible without him.

Frampton took legal action over alleged withheld earnings after their split.

In a countersuit, McGuigan claimed his former boxing protege was in breach of contract when he left.

Both men denied any wrongdoing during High Court proceedings, which were ultimately settled on confidential terms in November 2020.

Speaking to The Sunday Times ahead of a documentary about McGuigan’s Gym being aired on the BBC, the 63-year-old said: “Just a disappointment. Pretty deep disappointment.

“I took him into my home; made him part of my family.

“I didn’t take a penny off him for over two years [until] he won the Commonwealth title. That’s it. We’ve gone on. Shane has produced champion after champion.

“He [Frampton] can say what he wants but he knows he could not have achieved anything without me or my family and the work that we put into him.”

Although Frampton no longer has time for the McGuigan’s he has admitted being promoted by McGuigan was beneficial to his career early on.

He also viewed the McGuigan’s as an extended family at one point but still contends they withheld earnings.