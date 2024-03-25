Conlan: Big Nights for Padraig McCrory IF he Decides to Fight On

Jamie Conlan believes there are plenty more big nights left for Padraig McCrory but would have no issue if the working-class hero called it a day.

‘The Hammer’ has been mulling over his next move since suffering defeat to Edgar Berlanga in America last month and it appears retirement is one of the options.

Indeed, if rumour is to be believed it’s something the Belfast favourite is seriously considering.

As a relevantly recent retiree, his manager, Conlan understands the 36-year-old’s thinking and will support any decision the puncher makes.

However, the former world title challenger believes there is still plenty of fight left in McCrory -who turned over late and hasn’t been many wars – as well as big nights.

Speaking to Boxing Tickets NI he said: “I think there are lot more nights left for Pody, but I also understand…we are a similar age and time waits for no man and I’d like to see him go off to the sunset his way.

“It’s a crossroads for him internally to make that decision. I know the way he thinks and how he analyzes things it will be the right decision”

Conlan, who along with his brother Micheal promotes a Kurt Walker-topped DAZN broadcast, Ulster Hall, revealed he will meet with the super middleweight for serious discussions in early April.

There has been talk of a Feile Fight Night fight with Luke Keeler but again it remains unsure as to whether McCrory, who manages Owen O’Neill and Ger Hughes will continue to lace them up.