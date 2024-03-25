As Things Stand – The Irish Team to Contest the Final Olympic Qualifier

Seven Irish fighters will look to secure Olympic qualification in Thailand later this year.

The second and final Olympic World Qualifier will play out in Asia in late May early June.

It’s understood the team to travel has already been selected and will largely reflect the team that competed with the same goal in Italy earlier this month.

Six of the fighters who fought for places on the plane to Paris 2024 in Italy are guaranteed a second crack of the whip with just one slot up for grabs.

The male 71kg category remains open for selection and an assessment will take place this week with Adain Walsh and Eugene McKeever vying for the spot. Dean Walsh was also offered the chance to earn his place on the team for the qualifier but having just had surgery was unable to spar.

As it stands the team is 50kg Daina Moorehouse, 54kg Jennifer Lehane, 66kg Grainne Walsh, 51kg Sean Mari, 80kg Kelyn Cassidy and 92+kg Martin McDonagh.

The team doesn’t have to be officially submitted until April, so remains subject to change – but it’s understood the aforementioned will travel barring injury.

Reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, as well as heavyweight Jack Marley, Dean Clancy and Jude Gallagher are already qualified for Paris 2024.

Ireland will be looking to add to the list and a seven-strong Team Ireland will be sent to Thailand with that in mind.