Carl Frampton’s thinly veiled cheeky response to Barry McGuigan

Carl Frampton has seemingly countered recent Barry McGuigan claims in cheeky fashion.

Speaking in a Sunday Time interview, the Monaghan man claimed Frampton wouldn’t have had the legendary career he’s had but for his influence.

The former featherweight world champion shared legal proceedings with the Belfast star after they parted ways back in 2017 – and the relationship has been broken beyond repair since.

The acrimony still manages to raise it’s head on occasion – and did again this week, with McGuigan taking the opportunity to have a dig at the now-retired fighter he once was close to.

“He [Frampton] can say what he wants but he knows he could not have achieved anything without me or my family and the work that we put into him,” he said.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton didn’t respond directly but did seem to send a thinly veiled message the way of his former manager.

On Sunday Frampton posted a screenshot of the definition of the word narcissist to his official ‘X’ page, which most interpreted as a counter punch sent the way of McGuigan.