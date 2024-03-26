Surprise Singapore Debut for Former University Champion

As debuts come it’s a bit different.

Not just because Stephen Dowdall has been off the boxing radar for some time or because his first pro bout takes place at 34 years of age.

Rather the boxer ready to add his name to the growing list of Cork pros will debut in the non-boxing hot bed that is Singapore.

‘The Bounce Back Kid’ will officially ditch the vest on a KBX card at the Fight Pro Motion Gym on April 20 when he fights Indonesian Mario Frengky Bere over six rounds.

Dowdall’s route to the pro ring is a very interesting one, the Rylane BC graduate was a noteworthy amateur and won the Irish Unversity title for UCC when he was 18.

He fell away from boxing until he moved to Spain at the age of 24. Whilst in Spain he trained alongside former European Union champion Hoang Sang Nguyen but wasn’t taking the sport seriously.

Australia was his next port of call and he considered turning over Down Under but illness kept him from reaching peak form up until recently.

A move to Singapore led to a link-up with Fight Promotion Gym and a pro debut.