World Title Win Would Mean EVERYTHING for Anthony Cacace

A world title win in May would mean everything for Anthony Cacace.

As one of the most misfortunate fighters in boxing, Cacace is overjoyed just to have his shot and is beyond buzzing going into a long overdue title tilt.

However, securing a fight with IBF super featherweight world champion, Joe Cordina on the massive Oleksandr Usyk versus Tyson Fury card isn’t the end game.

The mercurial Belfast talent doesn’t just want to fight for a world title he wants to win one.

“It would mean everything. For me working 10 years to get to this point it would be everything and it would set me and my family up. That’s the main thing. It would be great, a dream come true,” Cacace said.

Cacace has never got the rub of the green and always felt avoided. Indeed, such has been the size of some of his setbacks that he felt such an opportunity may not materialize.

So to say he is happy to be in this situation is an understatement.

“Saudi Arabia, IBF world title, fighting a great champion in Joe Cordina, I’m buzzing, I can’t wait.

“I’ve been around this game for a long time. I feel like I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do and now I’m at the pinnacle of the sport and getting this opportunity,” he adds before revealing the platform the fight is on is an added bonus.

“The amount of people that will tune in to see Fury versus Usyk, it’s the biggest fight in 30 years, so to be part of it and to fight in front of this audience is unreal.”

There was a hint Cacace’s bad luck was about to strike again when a card initially set for February was postponed after headliner Fury suffered a cut.

However, the Belfast fighter’s fight was re-scheduled alongside the main event and a previously received setback could now be a blessing in disguise.

“I’ve now had 12 weeks training, I’ve never really had that lead-in before, all is going well and it’s full steam ahead,” he adds before pointing out the delay won’t phase him.

“I am used to this by now. It’s happened to me five or six times, it’s nothing new to me. All it does is give me the motivation to train harder and time to get in better shape.”

Photo credit Mark Mead