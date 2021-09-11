Headline News News 

Jono Carroll and Andy Vences Legends II Weigh-In got HEATED

Jono Carroll takes on Andy Vences in a WBA final world title eliminator in Hollywood tonight.

‘King King’ appears alongside the likes of Evander Holyfield, David Haye, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz on the Legends II card.

Indeed, many believe what is certain to be the most competitive clash on the bill will be the fight of the night and that thought process was only helped by the pair’s heated exchanges come weigh-in time.

The pair’s war of words spilled over from their cancelled fight date to rescheduled fight week and onto the weigh-in stage yesterday.

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB – LEGENDS II
HARD ROCK LIVE – SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Saturday, September 11 – Live on Pay-Per-View (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
FREEVIEW 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
FITE.TV and TrillerFightClub.com 

CLICK Here for Weigh-In Photos / Amanda Westcott, Triller Fight Club

CLICK Here for Weigh-In Video / FITE.TV


RED CORNER BLUE CORNER

8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS 
Evander Holyfield (225.4)             vs. Vitor Belfort (206.2)
Atlanta, GA                 Boca Raton, FL
44-10-2, 29 KO’s 1-0, 1KO
8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Anderson Silva (192.6)             vs. Tito Ortiz (200)
Sao Paolo, Brazil                 Huntington Beach, CA
2-1, 1 KO Pro Boxing Debut

10 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Andy Vences (129.4)             vs. Jono Carroll (130)
San Jose, CA                                   Dublin, Ireland
23-2-1, 12 KO’s 21-6, 5 KO’s

8 ROUNDS – HEAVYWEIGHTS 
David Haye (211.5)             vs. Joe Fournier (195.5)
London, United Kingdom             London, United Kingdom
28-4, 26 KO’s 9-0, 9 KO’s

6 ROUNDS – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS
Anthony Chavez (129.2)             vs. Diuhl Olguin (128)
Redlands, CA                                     Jalisco, Mexico
9-1, 3 KO’s                   15-19-4, 10 KO’s

6 ROUNDS – MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Eliezer Silva (158)             vs. Terry Roscoe (155)
Los Angeles, CA                 Albany, GA
Pro Debut                   2-5


Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

