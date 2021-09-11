Spike O’Sullivan to Settle Differences With Recent World Champion on DAZN

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan hopes to officially announce a fight with recent WBO light-middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-2(1)] in the coming weeks.

The Cork name suggests a deal has been done, a fight agreed and all they are waiting on is an official date.

It appears the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter will fight the Brazilian he has verbal previous with on Golden Boy’s proposed Jaime Munguia vs Gabe Rosado card.

“My upcoming fight with Patrick Teixeira, I’m waiting on a date from DAZN for that,” the Mahon man tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I think it’s going to be on the undercard of Gabe Rosado, so big card and it might be in California as far as I know.”

O’Sullivan also believes the fight will be made a world title eliminator, meaning he could be just one win away from a world title shot.

‘Teixeira just lost the world title in his last fight, so I’m assuming the winner of this fight will go on for a world title. It’s a big fight big opportunity, I’m looking forward to it.”

The 36-year-old and the Brazil native, who lost a strap previously challenged for by Dennis Hogan to Brian Carlos Castano in his last fight, and the Rebel county fighter have shared words in the past.

When Teixeira had the title, the Murphys Boxing and Golden Boy fighter regularly called him out. The ploy has paid off as O’Sullivan got under his skin and now the fight looks like it’s made.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously Teixeira, who has previously been name-dropped by Hogan and Aaron McKenna said: “I’m very shy, I don’t like controversy, but in this case I can’t keep silent. I’ll show him in the ring. he talks a lot of nonsense and I will make him swallow that mustache.

“I am a very humble person and he has been disrespecting me for several days. so I want to beat him up and get him out of the boxing. In fact, he deserves a beating.”

Having been pursuing the former world champion for some time, O’Sullivan is well aware of what he brings to the table and it’s nothing the Cork fighter couldn’t stomach.

“I know an awful lot about him,” he continues. “I’ve been studying a lot, he’s a former world champion he got defeated in his last fight, he’s been beaten twice and stylistically the guys that beat him are similar in stature to myself and I’m confident that I can beat him.

“He’s a tall Rangie southpaw and he’ comes to fight and I like that. And as I said previously the two guys that beat him I think I’ve got a similar style to them. I’m confident I can emulate what they done and beat him as well, so I’m confident I can get the win yeah .”